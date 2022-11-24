Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Magna International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Magna International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

