Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.