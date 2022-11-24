Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,742 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

