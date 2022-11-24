Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given a $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $373.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

