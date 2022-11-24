Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given a $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.97.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $373.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

