Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.