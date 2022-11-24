Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Partners currently has $5.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.90.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GETY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 7.59.

NYSE GETY opened at 6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.38. Getty Images has a 1 year low of 4.51 and a 1 year high of 37.88.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

