Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 134.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $331,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanmina by 50.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

