Silva Rajiv De Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) insider Silva Rajiv De acquired 1,250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345,108 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

