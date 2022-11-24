Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $134.95.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

