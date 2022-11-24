Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.17.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
