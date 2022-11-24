South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on South Pacific Resources from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Pacific Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Pacific Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. South Pacific Resources has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in South Pacific Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

