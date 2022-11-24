Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $145.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.65.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,898,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

