Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.57.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $197.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $414,972,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.