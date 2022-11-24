Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $288.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCO. Argus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $297.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.45. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

