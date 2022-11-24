Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.82.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

