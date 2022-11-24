Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.17.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Evergy stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evergy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.