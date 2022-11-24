Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

