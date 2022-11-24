Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $34.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.11%.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,602 shares of company stock worth $173,532 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.