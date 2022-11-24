Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

