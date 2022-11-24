Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider David Loren Neuhauser Sells 250,000 Shares

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.89), for a total value of £187,500 ($221,709.83).

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, David Loren Neuhauser sold 109,073 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.91), for a total value of £83,986.21 ($99,309.70).

Shares of JSE opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

