Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.