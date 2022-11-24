ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of E stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in ENI by 66.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

