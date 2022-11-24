Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

VALE stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 512,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,377,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 34.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 23.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

