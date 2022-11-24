Bokf Na Sells 2,412 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,433,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,604 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,417,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE BABA opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.