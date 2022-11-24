MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in MetLife were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

