Bokf Na Buys 286 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $190.06 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

