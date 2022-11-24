Bokf Na Buys 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

