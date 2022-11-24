The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $10,360,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

