WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.86.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

