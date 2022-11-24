Bokf Na Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $133,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQT stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

