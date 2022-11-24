Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

