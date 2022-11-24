Bokf Na Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 235,848 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.