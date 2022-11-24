Bokf Na Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameren were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

AEE stock opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

