Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

UA stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

