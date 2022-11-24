Bokf Na Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 152.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.95 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

