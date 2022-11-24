Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

ZM opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

