3,587 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 229.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.
BlackLine Price Performance
NASDAQ BL opened at $63.14 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine
In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $436,861. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.
BlackLine Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackLine (BL)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.