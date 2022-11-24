McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

MKC stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

