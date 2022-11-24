Bokf Na Acquires 1,698 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Construction Partners by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

