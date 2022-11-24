Bokf Na Sells 310 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $217.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.43. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

