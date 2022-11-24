Comparing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.24 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.14

This table compares Agent Information Software and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agent Information Software and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,142.13%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

