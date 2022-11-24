Comparing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.18 -$13.91 million ($0.61) -2.79 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 0.91 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -7.50

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIA optronics. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VIA optronics and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.24%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 137.50%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -6.10% -18.27% -7.52% LightPath Technologies -12.69% -14.14% -8.48%

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.