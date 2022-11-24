Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Financial Review

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -184.76% -126.55% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.22% -51.48%

Risk & Volatility

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.35) -1.64 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($1.84) -0.48

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Akari Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akari Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 598.20%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing's disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

