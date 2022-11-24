Head to Head Comparison: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NovoCure and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 4 0 2.43 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $99.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 121.91%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than NovoCure.

This table compares NovoCure and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06% SI-BONE -64.76% -54.88% -37.33%

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 14.82 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -98.09 SI-BONE $90.15 million 4.46 -$56.57 million ($1.90) -6.14

SI-BONE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovoCure beats SI-BONE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

