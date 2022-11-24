Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 14,952 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.