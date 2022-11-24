MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $774,800.67 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $774,800.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,062,681 shares in the company, valued at $564,468,296.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

