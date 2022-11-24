SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $296,670.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SiTime

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

