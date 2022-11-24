PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PCAR opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

