Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $176.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

