Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $176.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.88.
Baidu Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.