Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $259,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,222.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

