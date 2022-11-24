Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $259,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,222.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
DAWN opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
